Scoreboard: Sept. 23, 2022

Upcoming area prep schedule

TODAY

Football: St. Clair/Loyola at NRHEG, 7 p.m.

Volleyball: Albert Lea and NRHEG at United South Central, 8:30 a.m. (tournament)

Lake Mills at Nevada, 8:30 a.m. (tournament)

Boys soccer: Worthington at Albert Lea, 1 p.m.

Girls tennis: United South Central at St. James, 9 a.m. (tournament)

Boys and girls cross country: United South Central at Winona, 10 a.m.

MONDAY

Girls tennis: Albert Lea at Jordan, 4:30 p.m.

United South Central at Blue Earth Area, 4 p.m.

Boys and girls cross country: Northwood-Kensett and Lake Mills at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 4:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

Volleyball: Albert Lea at Austin, 7:15 p.m.

Lester Prairie at Alden-Conger, 7 p.m.

Southland at Glenville-Emmons, 7:15 p.m.

United South Central at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7:15 p.m.

Northwood-Kensett at St. Ansgar, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer: Mankato East at Albert Lea, 7 p.m.

Girls soccer: Albert Lea at Mankato East, 5 p.m.

Girls tennis: United South Central at Belle Plaine, 4:15 p.m.

Girls swim and dive: Tri-City United at Albert Lea, 6 p.m.

Boys and girls cross country: Albert Lea at Mankato West, 4 p.m.

Thursday’s results

Volleyball

Glenville-Emmons 3, Schaeffer Academy 1

Glenville-Emmons def. Schaeffer Academy 25-15, 20-25, 25-22, 25-15

Glenville-Emmons stats: Rachel Heskett 13 kills, 9 assists, 7/8 serving, 1 ace, 14 digs, 4 blocks; Lauren Heskett 5 kills, 1 assist, 5/6 serving, 21 digs; Justine Nelson 1 assist, 4/5 serving, 1 ace, 4 digs, 1 block; Avery Hornberger 3 kills, 18 assists, 16/18 serving, 2 aces, 13 digs, 1 block; Sam Charron 5 kills, 1 assist, 14/15 serving, 16 digs; Whitney Studier 10/10 serving, 1 ace, 6 digs; Taylor Hornberger 7 kills, 1 assist, 13/16 serving, 1 ace, 14 digs, 2 blocks

Randolph 3, United South Central 0

Randolph def. United South Central 25-21, 25-19, 25-20

United South Central stats: Kiera Schultz 10 kills, 4 digs, 3 blocks, 1 ace; Kandal Harpestad 5 kills, 2 digs, 1 ace; Madison Passer 3 kills, 3 digs, 1 block, 1 ace; Chloe Lutteke 2 kills, 6 digs, 1 ace; Macy Sonnek 1 kill; Molly Wegner 2 digs, 2 aces; Ally Stenzel 1 dig; Eleny Korn 18 assists, 1 dig

Bethlehem Academy 3, NRHEG 1

Bethlehem Academy def. NRHEG 25-16, 25-17, 17-25, 25-23

NRHEG stats: Hallie Schultz 1 kill, 35 assists, 10 blocks, 13 digs; Tayler Schmidt 2 kills, 2 blocks, 15 digs; Grace Wilkenson 3 digs; Erin Jacobson 15 kills, 1 assist, 4 blocks, 11 digs; Bree Ihrke 10 kills, 2 assists, 16 blocks, 4 digs; Faith Nielsen 1 kill, 2 assists, 5 digs; Sarah George 10 kills, 8 blocks; Bailey Ihrke 9 kills, 4 blocks, 8 digs; Sidney Schultz 1 kill, 2 assists, 32 digs

Alden-Conger 3, Nicollet 0

Alden-Conger def. Nicollet 25-14, 25-8, 25-10

Girls swim and dive

Mankato East 90, Albert Lea 66

Highlights

50-yard freestyle: Emery Brouwers (first, 27.61)

100-yard freestyle: Emery Brouwers (first, 1:00.26)

100-yard backstroke: Hailey Deming (second, 1:10.47)

400-yard freestyle relay: Emery Brouwers, Erin Boorsma, Marissa Martinez, Hailey Deming (second, 4:31.39)

Girls Tennis

Mankato East/Loyola 6, Albert Lea 1

Singles

1. Sam Williams (ME) def. Rachel Doppelhammer, 6-2, 6-0

2. Sydney Jacobs (ME) def. Marissa Hanson, 6-1, 6-0

3. Tiegen Richards (ME) def. Bree Weilage, 6-4, 7-5

4. Peyton Stevermer (ME) def. Cydney Pathammavong, 6-2, 6-1

Doubles

1. Alyssa Jensen/Hannah Willner (AL) def. Mylie Gleason/Ashlyn Rigdon, 7-5, 6-1

2. Maddy Riebel/Baylee Knott (ME) def. Lilly Hyke/Ava Bremer, 6-2, 6-3

3. Brynia Flitter/Hannah Westman (ME) def. Emma Prihoda/Emery Nelson, 6-2, 6-4

Boys cross country

Lake Mills at Central Springs (8 teams)

2. Lake Mills

Lake Mills individuals

1. Justin Rygh, 16:22.05

5. Knute Rogne, 17:37.55

17. Kade Van Roekel, 18:28.38

25. Hayden Thompson, 18:52.58

39. Lucas Oldenkamp, 19:45.72

Girls cross country

Lake Mills at Central Springs (9 teams)

6. Lake Mills

Lake Mills individuals

9. Josie Helgeson, 21:36.19

34. Kyla Johanson, 23.36.74

43. Emma Taft, 25:07.77

44. Anna Stene, 25:08.19

51. Ellie Redig, 26:42.66

Girls soccer

Northfield 2, Albert Lea 1

Albert Lea stats: Kailey Boettcher 1 goal

Tuesday’s results

Volleyball

Rochester Century 3, Albert Lea 0

Rochester Century def. Albert Lea 25-13, 25-10, 25-14

Albert Lea stats: Ava Jensen 6 kills, 10 digs, 1 block; Morgan Westeng 4 kills, 3 digs; Madelyn Balfe 10 assists; Nevaeh Wacholz 9 assists, 4 kills, 4 digs

Leroy-Ostrander 3, Glenville-Emmons 0

Leroy-Ostrander def. Glenville-Emmons 25-13, 25-23, 25-15

Glenville-Emmons stats: Rachel Heskett 7 kills, 7 assists, 7/7 serving, 10 digs, 10 blocks; Lauren Heskett 3 kills, 1 assist, 1/1 serving, 11 digs, 1 block; Justine Nelson 1 assist, 2/2 serving, 1 dig; Avery Hornberger 1 kill, 6 assists, 6/7 serving, 2 aces, 8 digs; Sam Charron 1 kill, 1 assist, 10/11 serving, 2 aces, 5 digs; Whitney Studier 5/6 serving, 1 ace, 16 digs; Taylor Hornberger 2 kills, 5/5 serving, 1 ace; 16 digs, 1 block

Lake Mills 3, North Union 0

Lake Mills def. North Union 25-17, 25-17, 25-15

Lake Mills stats: Ella Stene 12 kills, 3 blocks; Dottie Byars 11 kills, 2 blocks, 7/9 serving, 1 ace; Ellie Hanna 9 kills, 5 blocks, 10/11 serving; Finley Rogstad 4 kills, 1 assist, 1 block, 12 digs, 15/15 serving; Ava Moen 3 kills, 1 block; Bailey Dagestad 3 kills, 1 block; Karli Helgeson 2 kills, 39 assists, 2 blocks, 8 digs, 14/14 serving, 3 aces; Taylor Vanek 3 assists, 16 digs, 13/13 serving, 1 ace; Natalie Brandenburg 5 digs, 10/11 serving, 1 ace

Girls tennis

Austin 5, Albert Lea 2

Singles

1. Gracie Schmitt (AU) def. Rachel Doppelhammer, 6-0, 6-1

2. Emma Haugen (AU) def. Alyssa Jensen, 6-4, 3-6, 7-5

3. Bree Weilage (AL) def. Ella Nack, 6-1, 6-1

4. Yazmine Huerta (AU) def. Cydney Pathammavong, 7-6, 1-6, 6-0

Doubles

1. Hannah Willner/Marissa Hanson (AL) def. Abby VanPelt/Katie VanPelt, 7-6, 7-6

2. Seanna Kubas/Jenna Hetzel (AU) def. Lilly Hyke/Ashlyn Breven, 6-2, 6-0

3. Kaitlyn Riskedahl/Vida Curtis (AU) def. Ava Bremer/Emma Prihoda, 6-2, 6-2

Maple River 6, United South Central 1

Singles

1. Ally Mersman (MR) def. Kelsie Chapman, 6-0, ret.

2. Brylee Nuebauer (USC) def. Madison Ward, 6-7, 6-3, 6-1

3. Macy Sohre (MR) def. Lauren Hansen, 6-0, 6-2

4. Tabitha Barkowsky (MR) def. Carmen Hernandez, 6-0, 6-2

Doubles

1. Kelsey Jaeger/Claire Langworthy (MR) def. Maya Hansen/Olivia Bungum, 6-3, 6-3

2. Mackenzie Walters/Norah Davis (MR) def. Addison Mithun/Ivy O’Rourke, 7-5, 6-2

3. Brooke Reuter/Ellie Braaten (MR) def. Juliana Clore/Emma Johnson, 6-2, 6-2

Monday’s results

Girls cross country

Lake Mills at West Fork (11 teams)

9. Lake Mills

Lake Mills individuals

5. Josie Helgeson, 22:37.00

17. Kyla Johanson, 25:12.00

24. Emma Taft, 26:52.00

25. Anna Stene 26:55.00

Sept. 16 results

Football

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 25, NRHEG 14

JWP 0 12 6 7 – 25

NRHEG 6 0 0 8 – 14

NRHEG stats

PASSING: Alden Dobberstein 12/21-136 yards, 1 TD,1 INT; Sawyer Prigge 1/1-13 yards

RUSHING: Andrew Phillips 33-103 yards, 1 TD; Alden Dobberstein 2-14 yards; Jaylin Raab 1-12 yards; Ethan Thompson 3-9 yards

RECEIVING: Sawyer Prigge 3-56 yards, 1 TD; Lucas Loverink 3-34 yards; Ethan Thompson 2-24 yards; Jaylin Raab 1-18 yards; Andrew Phillips 3-13 yards; Jase Knudson 1-4 yards

TACKLES: Ethan Thompson 8; Makota Misgen 5.5; Lucas Loverink 4; Andrew Phillips 3; Aidan Schlaak 3; Aidan Deyle 2.5

INTERCEPTIONS: Garrett Degen 1

Sept. 15 results

Girls tennis

Sibley East 6, United South Central 1

Singles

1. Mallory Sylvester (SE) def. Kelsie Chapman, 4-6, 6-2, 13-11

2. Brylee Nuebauer (SCU) def. Morgan Haggenmiller, 7-5, 6-4

3. Morgan Thoele (SE) def. Lauren Hansen, 6-0, 6-4

4. Amelia Kratzke (SE) def. Maya Hansen, 6-3, 7-6

Doubles

1. Holly Otto/Jjessica Widmer (SE) def. Addison Mithun/Olivia Bungum, 6-1, 6-2

2. Jada Henke/Shelby Dieball (SE) def. Ivy O’Rourke/Juliana Clore, 6-3, 6-1

3. Rebecca Redman/Ady Beneke (SE) def. Caitlin Rheingans/Emma Johnson, 6-1, 6-3