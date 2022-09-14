SMIF accepting applications for grant

Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation, in partnership with Region Nine Development Commission (RNDC), is accepting applications for its Inclusive and Equitable Communities Grant program. Nonprofit 501(c)(3) organizations, units of government or public institutions in SMIF’s 20-county region are eligible to apply. Requests of up to $20,000 will be considered.

Eligible organizations are invited to submit applications that allow their communities to build inclusive, welcoming environments and advance equitable opportunities in the lives of all people. SMIF seeks applications that create economic opportunities and prosperity for diverse populations. Applications that focus on projects serving people who identify as Black, Indigenous, people of color, immigrant and/or refugee communities will be prioritized. Applications that focus on creating inclusive and welcoming environments for other marginalized individuals will also be considered.

Applications are due by 3 p.m. on Oct. 24. For the application and guidelines, visit smifoundation.org/inclusivegrant or contact Jennifer Heien at 507-214-7040 or jenniferh@smifoundation.org.