Sports Memories: Albert Lea wrestler eliminated in Munich Olympics 50 yrs. ago

Albert Lea greco-roman wrestler Gary Neist was eliminated from competition at the 163-pound division when he lost his second match at the Munich Olympics.

Jerry Nelson was set to coach his first football game for the Albert Lea Tigers as they traveled to Faribault for the season opener. The Tigers went into the game on a 19-game winning streak. They returned eight letterman including starters Jim Pappas, Dean Rudolph and Bruce Senske.