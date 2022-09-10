Sports Memories: Albert Lea wrestler eliminated in Munich Olympics 50 yrs. ago
Published 8:15 pm Friday, September 9, 2022
Sports Memories by Tom Jones
50 years ago
- Harmon Killebrew passed Mickey Mantle with his 537th home run of his career against the Chicago White Sox to become fourth all-time on Major League Baseball’s home run list.
- Albert Lea greco-roman wrestler Gary Neist was eliminated from competition at the 163-pound division when he lost his second match at the Munich Olympics.
- Jerry Nelson was set to coach his first football game for the Albert Lea Tigers as they traveled to Faribault for the season opener. The Tigers went into the game on a 19-game winning streak. They returned eight letterman including starters Jim Pappas, Dean Rudolph and Bruce Senske.
15 years ago
- The Albert Lea Tigers boys soccer team won their own invitational with a 6-1 win over Plum Creek and a 2-0 win over Andover in the championship.
- The Albert Lea Tigers girls tennis team went 1-2 at the Waseca Invitational. In the Tigers 4-3 win over New Prague, Hali Hendrickson, Kelli Hanson and Michelle Hartmann picked up singles wins.
- The Albert Lea Tigers volleyball team, coached by Lisa Deyak, took fifth place at the Hayfield tournament with wins over Hayfield and Southland.
10 years ago
- The Glenville-Emmons football team defeated Lyle-Pacelli 50-0 in Glenville. Derek Olson led the Wolverines with 173 rushing yards.
- Blair Bonnerup led the Albert Lea Tigers boys cross country team with a time of 17.20.6 at the Faribault Invitational. Chrissy Monson led the girls with a time of 15.46.7.
- Maya Moore had 16 points and 12 rebounds as the Minnesota Lynx defeated the San Antonio Silver Stars 81-62.
- The Albert Lea Tigers football team, coached my Max Jeffrey, opened the season at home with a 42-7 loss to Waseca. Ethan Abben’s 35 yard touchdown run was the lone score for the Tigers.