Sports Memories: Rochester Mayo defeats A.L. 50 years ago in 1st loss since 1966 

Sports Memories by Tom Jones

50 years ago

Rochester Mayo defeated Albert Lea 21-12 in Big Nine football play. It was Albert Lea’s first loss to Mayo since the series began in 1966. Mike Curry had 24 carries for 98 yards to lead the Tigers.

Former Lea College assistant football coach Bill Caris was off to a 2-0 start as head coach at Augsburg College.

Minnesota Twins pitcher Jim Perry won his 180th career game and 13th of the season as the Minnesota Twins defeated the Texas Rangers 3-1.

15 years ago

Madi Passingham scored three goals as the Albert Lea girls soccer team defeated Mankato Loyola 6-0. Coach Rick Barnhill’s team stood at 8-2-1 on the season with the win.

Minnesota Vikings rookie Adrian Peterson rushed for 102 yards and caught three passes for 48 yards but it wasn’t enough as the Vikings fell 13-10 to Kansas City.

The Glenville-Emmons volleyball team defeated Spring Grove 3-0. Jordyn VanRyswyk and Karissa Olson each had 10 kills to lead the Wolverines.

10 years ago

It was announced that Albert Lea High School’s first-year guidance counselor Lindsey Hugstad-Vaa was taking over as the new head girls basketball coach in Albert Lea. She went on to guide the team to an 11-14 season.

Donnell Kirkwood rushed for 99 yards and added two touchdowns as the Minnesota Gophers defeated Syracuse 17-10. With the win, the Gophers stood at 4-0 on the season.