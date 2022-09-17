Sports Memories: Tom Kroc was Green Lea Golf Club champ 50 years ago

Sports Memories by Tom Jones

50 years ago

Baseball’s fourth all-time home run leader Harmon Killebrew was inducted into the Minnesota Sports Hall of Fame at a dinner in Minneapolis.

Tom Kroc defeated Larry Amanson 3 and 2 to become the 1972 Green Lea Golf Club champion.

The Ellendale Raiders defeated Waterville in football action in Ellendale. Dave Leberg scored touchdowns for the Raiders on runs of 6 and 31 yards.