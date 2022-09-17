Sports Memories: Tom Kroc was Green Lea Golf Club champ 50 years ago
Published 10:15 pm Friday, September 16, 2022
Sports Memories by Tom Jones
50 years ago
- Baseball’s fourth all-time home run leader Harmon Killebrew was inducted into the Minnesota Sports Hall of Fame at a dinner in Minneapolis.
- Tom Kroc defeated Larry Amanson 3 and 2 to become the 1972 Green Lea Golf Club champion.
- The Ellendale Raiders defeated Waterville in football action in Ellendale. Dave Leberg scored touchdowns for the Raiders on runs of 6 and 31 yards.
- At the weekly meeting of the Albert Lea Quarterback Club, coach Jerry Nelson discussed the team’s first two games. Junior Varsity coach Jim Silliman and B-squad coach Bob Deyak also reported on their teams. Jim Lang was introduced as the new swimming coach for the Tigers.
15 years ago
- Clay Anderson’s Albert Lea football team was defeated by Mankato West 21-0 in Mankato. Louis Grossman led the Tigers offense with 69-yards on 11 carries.
- Mitchell Kleinschrodt ran for 110 yards on 23 carries and scored one touchdown as the Alden-Conger Knights defeated GHEC/ML 40-12.
- The Albert Lea girls soccer team defeated Mankato East 3-0 at Hammer Field. Madi Passingham, Ariel Christensen and Mariah Maras scored for the Tigers.
Email newsletter signup
10 years ago
- The Fountain Industries men’s softball team took third at the Nationals held in Faribault. Brian Ehrich and Justin Kohn were named to the All-Tournament team.
- Lake Mills coach Jim Boehmer recorded his 1000th win as a coach of volleyball and softball as the Bulldogs went 5-0 at the Forest City volleyball tournament.
- The Albert Lea Tigers defeated Austin 3-0 in Big Nine volleyball play. Annie Ladwig led the Tigers with 13 kills, 15 digs and 2 blocks.