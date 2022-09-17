Sports Memories: Tom Kroc was Green Lea Golf Club champ 50 years ago

Published 10:15 pm Friday, September 16, 2022

By Submitted

Sports Memories by Tom Jones

50 years ago

Tom Jones

  • Baseball’s fourth all-time home run leader Harmon Killebrew was inducted into the Minnesota Sports Hall of Fame at a dinner in Minneapolis. 
  • Tom Kroc defeated Larry Amanson 3 and 2 to become the 1972 Green Lea Golf Club champion.
  • The Ellendale Raiders defeated Waterville in football action in Ellendale. Dave Leberg scored touchdowns for the Raiders on runs of 6 and 31 yards.
  • At the weekly meeting of the Albert Lea Quarterback Club, coach Jerry Nelson discussed the team’s first two games. Junior Varsity coach Jim Silliman and B-squad coach Bob Deyak also reported on their teams. Jim Lang was introduced as the new swimming coach for the Tigers. 

15 years ago

  • Clay Anderson’s Albert Lea football team was defeated by Mankato West 21-0 in Mankato. Louis Grossman led the Tigers offense with 69-yards on 11 carries. 
  • Mitchell Kleinschrodt ran for 110 yards on 23 carries and scored one touchdown as the Alden-Conger Knights defeated GHEC/ML 40-12.
  • The Albert Lea girls soccer team defeated Mankato East 3-0 at Hammer Field. Madi Passingham, Ariel Christensen and Mariah Maras scored for the Tigers. 

10 years ago

  • The Fountain Industries men’s softball team took third at the Nationals held in Faribault. Brian Ehrich and Justin Kohn were named to the All-Tournament team. 
  • Lake Mills coach Jim Boehmer recorded his 1000th win as a coach of volleyball and softball as the Bulldogs went 5-0 at the Forest City volleyball tournament. 
  • The Albert Lea Tigers defeated Austin 3-0 in Big Nine volleyball play. Annie Ladwig led the Tigers with 13 kills, 15 digs and 2 blocks. 

