Stolen vehicle recovered in Albert Lea and other reports

A vehicle stolen out of Houston County was reportedly recovered parked at 1405 W. Ninth St. in Albert Lea at 1:18 p.m. Sunday.

1 held for DWI test refusal, other charges

Deputies arrested and held Ahmed Mohamed Ali, 24, for DWI test refusal, providing a false name to authorities, open container and driving after revocation after a traffic stop at 2:53 a.m. Friday at Freeborn County Road 46 and 680th Avenue in Alden.

School bus stop arm violation reported

A school bus stop arm violation was reported at 7:11 a.m. Friday on Freeborn County Road 46. The incident had reportedly occurred the day prior.

Vehicle reported on fire

A vehicle was reported on fire at 12:19 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 35 near milepost 9.

Window broken out of vehicle

A window was reported smashed out of a vehicle at 2:32 p.m. Friday at 711 Ulstad Ave.

1 arrested for felony possession of firearm, other charges

Police arrested Rashid Jihad Rahim, 58, for felon in possession of a firearm, open container, drug paraphernalia, a small amount of marijuana and additional charges after a traffic stop at 7:54 p.m. Friday at East Main Street and Wilson Street.

Catalytic converter taken

A catalytic converter was reported cut off a vehicle at 4:40 p.m. Saturday at 1516 W. Front St.

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report at 5:43 p.m. Saturday of theft by fraud of a person’s Amazon Prime account.

A stolen credit card was reported used at 7:01 p.m. Saturday at Hy-Vee, 2708 Bridge Ave.

A stolen credit card was reported used at least four times at 6:21 p.m. Sunday at 519 Giles Place.

Damage reported

A mailbox and city sign were reported hit and mailboxes damaged at 10:24 p.m. Saturday at 705 Hammer Road.

1 arrested for domestic assault

Police arrested Alex James Sheldon, 26, for domestic assault at 3:52 p.m. Sunday at 1221 James Ave.

Vape pens reported stolen

Police received a report of a male who stole approximately three to four vape pens at 5:42 p.m. Sunday at 1201 E. Main St.

3 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Ashley Rose Dunkleberger, 24, on an EOD warrant at 12:34 p.m. Friday at 408 S. Broadway.

Police arrested Holly Marie Nelson, 39, on a local warrant at 2:10 p.m. Saturday at East Fourth Street and St. John Avenue.

Police arrested Jacquelyn Jean Ryks, 31, on a local warrant at 6:28 p.m. Sunday at 2002 E. Main St.

Thefts reported

Police received a report at 7:41 p.m. Sunday of a male who stole a pair of gloves off of a donation table at 2751 E. Main St.

Police received a report at 9:57 a.m. Monday of a stolen 2006 motor scooter and jump pack. The scooter was later discovered at Country Inn and Suites at 2:51 p.m.

Check forgery reported

Check forgery was reported at 1:50 p.m. Monday at 906 W. Front St.

Assault reported on bus

Police received a report at 5:27 p.m. Monday of a child who had reportedly been assaulted by a 16-year-old while on the school bus.