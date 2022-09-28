Tigers girls’ tennis goes 1-1 at Monday triangular

The Albert Lea girls’ tennis team traveled to Jordan Monday afternoon where they squared off with the host school as well as Tri-City/Cleveland.

Despite dropping the dual against the Jaguars, the Tigers rallied to pick up a season win against the Titans.

In the dual against Tri-City/Cleveland, Albert Lea notched five match wins including a sweep in the singles matches.

In the No. 1 spot, Rachel Doppelhammer beat Ellie Adams 6-2, 6-0. Although a lopsided win, it was the closest matchup of the singles competition.

Alyssa Jensen won in the No. 2 slot against Cristina Cruz, 6-0, 6-0. Bree Weilage won 6-0, 6-1 in the No. 3 spot against Avery Lerfald, and Cydney Pathammavong beat Ava Flintrop 6-0, 6-1 in the No. 4 spot.

The team of Lilly Hyke and Ashlyn Breven were the only Albert Lea doubles team to notch a win, defeating Anne Cooper and Adison Schoer 7-5, 5-7, 10-5 at the No. 2 spot.

Hannah Willner and Marissa Hanson lost 7-6, 6-1 in the No. 1 spot, and Ava Bremer and Emma Prihoda lost 6-4, 6-2 in the No. 3 spot.

The Tigers picked up one victory in the loss to the Jaguars as Doppelhammer notched a 6-1, 7-6 win in the lead off singles match.

The Tigers will be back in action Thursday afternoon when they host the Rockets of Rochester John Marshall.