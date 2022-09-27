Tigers to host Tackle Cancer game Saturday

The Albert Lea Tigers will host their first Tackle Cancer game vs. Winona on Oct. 1 at 1 p.m. at Jim Gustafson Field at Hammer Complex. This event is sponsored by the Minnesota Football Coaches Association and is happening on various game days/nights throughout the state.

All proceeds from donations at the event will go to the Randy Shaver Cancer Research and Community Foundation. All funds remain in Minnesota and fund research and community cancer support projects throughout the state. Tackle with Cancer has raised over $2 million since its inception in 2012, and raised $360,000 last year for cancer research in Minnesota.

People are encouraged to come out and support the Tigers as they face off with the Winhawks and both teams try to tackle cancer.