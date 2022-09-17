Unattended fire catches tires on fire and other reports

Published 6:26 pm Saturday, September 17, 2022

By Staff Reports

Dispatchers received a report of an unattended fire that caught approximately 40 to 50 tires and other items on fire at 4:13 p.m. Thursday at 86155 225th St.in Oakland.

1 held on possession of meth, stolen firearm

Deputies held Veronica Nicole Garcia, 28, on possession of meth and a stolen firearm after a traffic stop at 6:18 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of East Clark Street and S. Newton Avenue.

Email newsletter signup

1 arrested on warrants, possession

Deputies arrested Todd Alan Rietveld, 62, on warrants and fifth-degree possession at 6:51 p.m. Thursday at 209 S. Independence Ave. in Clarks Grove.

Damage reported

Deputies received a report at 6:23 p.m. Thursday of a shed door handle that was twisted completely off at 73233 Surrey Road in Albert Lea.

Criminal damage to a motorcycle was reported at 11:41 p.m. Thursday at 112 E. Main St. in Clarks Grove.

Break-in reported

Deputies received a report at 7:27 a.m. Thursday of a break-in to a building at 22506 740th Ave. in Albert Lea.

Thefts reported

A 200-pound anvil was reported missing at 3:29 p.m. Wednesday at 77747 209th St. in Albert Lea.

Police cited Sylvia Garcia Guy, 64, for theft at 2:36 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a report of a theft of a purse at 106 W. Clark St.

A phone with a leather case was reported stolen out of a vehicle at 3:57 p.m. Wednesday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave. The theft occurred either at Walmart or the laundromat.

A breakfast sandwich and a cheeseburger were reported stolen at 12:16 p.m. Thursday at 1210 E. Main St.

Vehicle rummaged through

Albert Lea police received a report at 7:25 a.m. Tuesday of a vehicle that was rummaged through at 643 E. Seventh St. Credit cards and other identifying information was taken.

3 juveniles cited at high school

Police cited a juvenile for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of an e-cigarette on school property at 10:49 a.m. Tuesday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette on school property at 8:36 a.m. Wednesday at 2000 Tiger Lane.

Police cited one juvenile for possession of a small amount of marijuana and an e-cigarette on school property at 10:53 a.m. Thursday at 2000 Tiger Lane.

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report of theft by fraud at 2:26 p.m. Tuesday at 810 Happy Trails Lane.

Theft by fraud was reported at 3:33 p.m. Wednesday at 1912 Bridge Ave. Someone reportedly tried opening two accounts under the caller’s name.

Hit-and-run reported

Police received a report at 7:25 p.m. Tuesday of a hit-and-run crash at 1771 Eagle View Circle.

1 arrested for possession, driving after revocation

Police arrested Dylan Anthony Villarreal, 30, for fifth-degree possession, driving after revocation and no proof of insurance after a traffic stop at 8:48 a.m. Wednesday at East Third Street and South Newton Avenue.

Mailbox reported damaged

A mailbox was reported hit overnight at 9:44 a.m. Wednesday at 609 Hills Lane.

1 injured in motorcycle crash

A motorcycle crash was reported at 6:04 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Bridge Avenue and Eastgate Road. The motorcyclist reportedly suffered a leg injury.

2 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Sam Allen Stout, 24, and Samantha Elise Gunhammer, 33, on Mower County warrants after a traffic stop at 5:47 p.m. Thursday at the intersection off East Tenth Street and Margaretha Avenue.

Vehicles shot by paintballs

Vehicles were reported shot by a paintball gun at 10:06 p.m. Thursday at 1011 Hammer Road. They were also egged and had maple syrup on them.

More News

Body found in Shell Rock River identified as Northwood woman

Sports Memories: Tom Kroc was Green Lea Golf Club champ 50 years ago

Public health director encourages COVID booster shots

Closing arguments, deliberations to begin Monday in Shady Oaks shooter case

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials