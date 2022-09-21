WCTA annual meeting set for Thursday

The annual meeting of the Winnebago Cooperative Telecom Association (WCTA) will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Members have the option of attending the meeting in person at the Lake Mills High School gym or virtually. If members wish to attend virtually, they may join online and watch the live video. For more information, visit www.wctatel.net/annual-meeting.

Financial and operating reports will be presented to members covering the last 12 months of activities, construction and operation. The election of directors will take place at the meeting.

Board members whose terms expire are Mark R. Johnson of Leland, Iowa; and Dale Meinders of Buffalo Center, Iowa.

The Nominating Committee has selected the following slate of candidates to be voted upon at the annual meeting: Dylan Voortmann of Buffalo Center; and Darrick Weissenfluh of Forest City.

WCTA directors are Mark R. Johnson, president; Steve Thorland, vice president; Mike Stensrud, secretary/treasurer; Larry Foley, Curt Helland, Dale Meinders and Shanan Redinger.

WCTA members were expected to receive ballots and notices prior to the meeting. Members can vote by mail or in person at the meeting.

Members who return their voting ballots in the yellow return envelope by Thursday are eligible for prizes. WCTA will be giving away four 50” 4K Smart TVs, three 64 GB Apple iPad Air Tablets, and two iRobot Roomba vacuums.

WCTA is a member-owned cooperative providing a full range of quality, reliable telecommunication services and products to communities in north central Iowa and south central Minnesota.