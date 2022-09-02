Wells man injured in motorcycle crash

A Wells motorcyclist was injured Thursday afternoon in a crash with another vehicle on Minnesota Highway 22 near Madison Avenue in Mankato.

Dale Lloyd Sader, 73, was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato for injuries deemed not life-threatening, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The report stated Sader was northbound on Highway 22 near Madison Avenue at 1:41 p.m. when he collided with a 2013 Toyota Venza driven by Deborah Suzanne Wills, 67, of Cleveland, Minnesota.

Wills and her passenger, Patricia Ann Cray, 87, of Mankato, were not injured.

The report stated the road was dry at the time of the crash.

Sader was listed as not wearing his helmet, and both Wills and Cray were wearing their seat belts.

Mayo Ambulance and the Mankato fire and police departments assisted at the scene.