Wells man injured in rollover

A Wells man was injured Saturday morning after his pickup left the roadway and rolled multiple times on Minnesota Highway 22 in Kiester Township.

Daniel Harrer, 36, was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for injuries deemed not life-threatening, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The State Patrol report indicated Harrer was driving a 2006 Dodge Ram northbound on Highway 22 near milepost 5 at 6:07 a.m. when the pickup left the roadway.

Harrer was not wearing his seat belt, and it is unknown if alcohol was a factor.

The report stated roads were dry at the time of the crash.

The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office and Wells Police Department assisted at the scene.