What is the truth?

Have you had a conversation with a far-right Trumpster lately? If you have then they have told you that Trump is innocent until proven guilty. If you have been watching the news lately you have seen the rerun of Trump ordering his weak-minded cult to go to the Capitol and stop the election results. You seen him mouth these words. He said he would be there when they got there. He lied. He was up in his safe White House watching them doing his bidding. Now what does a person with common sense choose to believe? Your lying eyes or what Fox News suggests? They say they weren’t all Trumpsters. I guarantee you won’t find one of those aggressors that voted for Biden. If you do, he needs to take a lie detector test.

You have heard the old saying. You can fool some of the people some of the time but you can’t fool all the people all of the time. This certainly applies here.

The American people have accepted the result of the presidential election for over 200 years. It has never been questioned like it has until Trump came into the picture. No one has ever caused as much diversity as Trump has. There are so many Republican voters who have voted Republican all their lives and can’t admit they were wrong voting for Trump. These same Trumpsters want to know when we are going to stop picking on Trump. So I will answer that. We will stop when Trump admits he lost the election. You know this will never happen. After all, he still believes he was the one born in a manger.

It is hard to believe that these Trumpsters don’t see it. They obviously live in a dream world. When you see a fellow Democrat, I would like you to greet him with, “Hey guy, I want you to know I am still bragging. I didn’t vote for Trump.”

Wayne Thorson

Albert Lea