Windows broken out of warming house and other reports

Published 8:52 am Wednesday, September 7, 2022

By Staff Reports

Windows were reported broken out to a warming house at 10:03 a.m. Tuesday at 910 Frank Hall Drive.

Mailbox damaged

Police received a report at 6:29 a.m. Tuesday of a mailbox that appeared to be blown up at 1428 Edgewater Drive. The damage occurred between 10 p.m. the night before and 5:15 a.m. 

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report at 8:21 a.m. Tuesday of theft by fraud at 820 Happy Trails Lane. 

1 arrested on felony warrant

Police arrested Errick Dehavon McKenzie, 26, on a local felony warrant at 9:58 a.m. Tuesday at 1025 St >John Ave. 

Gas drive off reported

A gas drive off valued at $60.30 was reported at 5:17 p.m. Tuesday at 1820 Margaretha Ave. 

1 turns self in on warrant

Tony Wayne Anderson, 37, turned himself in on a local warrant at 7:42 p.m. Tuesday at 411 S. Broadway. 

Window broken

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report at 7:21 a.m. Tuesday of a window broken out at 78649 190th St. in Albert Lea. 

