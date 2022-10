Albert Lea falls to Austin in rival matchup

The Albert Lea football team lost its final game of the regular season by a score of 63-6 in Art Hass Stadium Wednesday night.

The Tigers (0-8 overall) fell into a 28-0 hole in the first quarter and they couldn’t recover.

Kadin Johnson caught a 34-yard TD pass from Dakota Jahnke to put AL on the board in the third quarter.

SCORING SUMMARY

AL 0 0 6 0 – 6

Austin 28 21 7 7 – 63

First quarter

(A) Manny Guy 35 pass from Jack Lang (Joe Ewing kick) (2 plays, 52 yards) 11:18

(A) Tommy Fritz 13 run (Ewing kick) (2 plays, 72 yards) 6:01

(A) Fritz 46 pass from Lang (Ewing kick) (1 play, 43 yards) 4:27

(A) Fritz 24 run (Ewing kick) (2 plays, 24 yards) 4:08

Second quarter

(A) Peyton Ransom 29 pass from Lang (Ewing kick) (3 plays, 37 yards) 11:53

(A) Kody Blom 6 run (Ewing kick) (5 plays, 38 yards) 3:09

(A) Samuel Eyre 45 interception return (Ewing kick) (1 play, 45 yards) 2:35

Third quarter

(A) Fritz 24 interception return (Ewing kick) (1 play, 24 yards) 11:46

(AL) Kadin Johnson 34 pass from Dakota Jahnke (kick failed) (8 plays, 80 yards) :49

Fourth quarter

(A) Garlo Gee 40 run (Ewing kick) (2 plays, 60 yards) 5:23

AUSTIN STATS

Rushing: Tommy Fritz, 12-for-112, 2 TDs; Garlo Gee, 2-for-60, TD; Kody Blom, 5-for-17, TD; William Lawhead, 3-for-11; Dakota Retterath, 1-for-11; Trey Heuansayseng, 1-for-2; Jack Lang, 2-for-(-5)

Passing: Jack Lang, 8-for-11, 200, 3 TDs; Retterath, 0-for-4

Receiving: Manny Guy, 2-for-94, TD; Fritz, 2-for-53, TD; Peyton Ransom, 1-for-29, TD; A’triel Terry, 1-for-14; Brayden Bishop, 2-for-10

Defense: Samuel Eyre, 2 interceptions; Toby Holtz, 1 fumble forced; Fritz, 1 fumble recovered, 1 interception

Penalties: 5-for-60

AL STATS

Rushing: Cameron Mudra, 1-for-10; Paw Doh, 2-for-4; Dakota Jahnke, 4-for-(-4)

Passing: Jahnke, 29, 76, TD, 3 INT

Receiving: Logan Strom, 2-for-42; Kadin Johnson, 1-for-34, TD; Max Edwin, 8-for-35; Connor May, 1-for-25; Andrew Westeg, 1-for-2

Defense: Cody Laskowski, 1 fumble recovery

Penalties: 2-for-20