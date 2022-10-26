Ask a Trooper: Any laws about grass clippings on roads? 

Ask a Trooper by Troy Christianson

Question: This summer I sent you an email asking about the legality of individuals discharging grass clippings from lawn mowers onto public roads. They can be very slippery when wet and otherwise are a mess. I never heard back from you, nor did I see a response in my local paper. Please advise concerning the grass clippings on public roads.

Answer: Discharging grass clippings onto a highway is illegal, most cities also have ordinance on this as well. The statue is 169.42 Sub 1, Objects on a highway, which is a misdemeanor offense. Grass clippings blown into the roadway can create dangerous conditions for motorcyclist and bicyclists. Coming upon grass clippings without enough time to slow down, they can cause a loss of traction. Grass clippings are extremely slippery and if the clippings are wet, such after a light rain, the danger is even worse.

If you have any questions concerning traffic-related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Sgt. Troy Christianson, Minnesota State Patrol, at 2900 48th St. NW, Rochester, MN 55901-5848; or reach him at Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us.

Troy Christianson is a sergeant with the Minnesota State Patrol.