Published 12:07 pm Saturday, October 1, 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE
PROJ. NO. 9705
SECTION A-01
INVITATION FOR BUILDING CONSTRUCTION BIDS
PROJECT: Freeborn County Fair Grounds 2022 New Restroom Building with Shower
Freeborn County Fair Grounds
Albert Lea, Minnesota
BIDS DUE: October 25. 2022 @ 10:00 a.m.
PLACE DUE: Freeborn County Highway Department
Conference Room
3300 Bridge Avenue
Albert Lea, MN 56007
TYPES OF BIDDING AND
CLASSES OF WORK: A. Prime contract will be awarded for the following work: General Construction: Divisions 1 through 16
(less work indicated to be performed by Owner) and related drawings.
AVAILABILITY OF
DOCUMENTS: Documents (drawings and specifications) will be available, in electronic format from QuestCDN.com for a download fee of $10. They will also be on file at the office of Freeborn County Highway Department.
BID SECURITY: 5% Bid Security is required. In submitting a bid each bidder agrees the bid shall be valid for a period of thirty days from the date of the bid opening.
REJECTION: Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive bidding informalities. Bids received after the date and time specified will not be considered.
PRIOR APPROVAL: This contract has a prior approval clause for product substitutions.
BID OPENING: Sealed bids will be received at the Freeborn County Highway Department
Conference Room at the above mentioned time and date and will be publicly opened. Bid results will be made available, upon request, following the bid
opening.
DATED AT ALBERT LEA, MINNESOTA THIS 1ST DAY OF OCTOBER, 2022
Albert Lea Tribune:
Oct. 1 and 8, 2022
