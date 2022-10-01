PUBLIC NOTICE

PROJ. NO. 9705

SECTION A-01

INVITATION FOR BUILDING CONSTRUCTION BIDS

PROJECT: Freeborn County Fair Grounds 2022 New Restroom Building with Shower

Freeborn County Fair Grounds

Albert Lea, Minnesota

BIDS DUE: October 25. 2022 @ 10:00 a.m.

PLACE DUE: Freeborn County Highway Department

Conference Room

3300 Bridge Avenue

Albert Lea, MN 56007

TYPES OF BIDDING AND

CLASSES OF WORK: A. Prime contract will be awarded for the following work: General Construction: Divisions 1 through 16

(less work indicated to be performed by Owner) and related drawings.

AVAILABILITY OF

DOCUMENTS: Documents (drawings and specifications) will be available, in electronic format from QuestCDN.com for a download fee of $10. They will also be on file at the office of Freeborn County Highway Department.

BID SECURITY: 5% Bid Security is required. In submitting a bid each bidder agrees the bid shall be valid for a period of thirty days from the date of the bid opening.

REJECTION: Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive bidding informalities. Bids received after the date and time specified will not be considered.

PRIOR APPROVAL: This contract has a prior approval clause for product substitutions.

BID OPENING: Sealed bids will be received at the Freeborn County Highway Department

Conference Room at the above mentioned time and date and will be publicly opened. Bid results will be made available, upon request, following the bid

opening.

DATED AT ALBERT LEA, MINNESOTA THIS 1ST DAY OF OCTOBER, 2022

BIDS