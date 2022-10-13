Catalytic converter stolen and other reports

A catalytic converter was reported off of a vehicle at 11:26 a.m. Tuesday at 1601 W. Front St. The theft occurred on Monday during school hours.

Scam reported

Email newsletter signup

Deputies received a report at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday of a possible scam at 425 Walin St. in Hayward.

Break-ins reported

Police received a report of someone trying to break into a house at 2 p.m. Tuesday at 2225 Gene Ave.

Police received a report at 2:55 p.m. Wednesday of a break-in to an apartment at 905 Maplehill Drive that had occurred Oct. 6.

School bus stop arm violation reported

Police received a report at 3:04 p.m. Tuesday of a school bus stop arm violation near the intersection of West Front Street and Madison Avenue.

Items stolen out of vehicle

Police received a report at 3:48 p.m. Tuesday of a theft of a wallet and ID of a worker’s vehicle parked in front of 2310 E. Main St.

1 arrested on hold

Police arrested Dominic Michael Modderman, 23, on an arrest and detain hold at 8:12 a.m. Wednesday at 2011 E. Main St.

Juvenile cited for e-cigarette

Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette device on school property at 10:26 a.m. Wednesday at 2200 Riverland Drive.

Theft reported

Police received a report at 12:29 p.m. Wednesday of a ladder that had been stolen the day prior at 523 W. Main St.

Juvenile cited for assault, disorderly conduct

Police cited one juvenile for fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct at 2:53 p.m. Wednesday at 2000 Tiger Lane.

Man cited for disorderly conduct

Police cited Paul Allen Bangert, 56, for disorderly conduct after receiving a report at 7:24 p.m. Wednesday of a fight at 800 S. Fourth Ave.