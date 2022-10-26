Court dispositions: July 1

Freeborn County District Court

July 1

Donald Vander Hale, 57, 2019 Main St. E., Albert Lea. 6/2/21 offense. Count 1: Fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance – felony. Dismissed. 8/12/21 offense. Count 1: Domestic assault – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 23 months. Concurrent with other case. 11/5/21 offense. Count 1: Domestic abuse no contact order violation – felony. Dismissed. 12/30/21 offense. Count 1: Domestic abuse no contact order violation – felony. Dismissed. 11/1/21 offense. Count 1: Domestic abuse no contact order violation – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 26 months. Concurrent with other case.

Joshua Brian Kane, 47, General deliver, Albert Lea. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Dismissed with conditions met. Local confinement for three days, credit for three days served. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $75.

Anthony Aenoy Khounmixay, 20, 1121 Belmont St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Liquor – consumption under 21. Fees $180.

Matthew Carlyle Baseman, 37, 210 Center Ave. S., Glenville. Count 1: Domestic assault – misdemeanor. Dismissed with conditions met. Unsupervised probation for one year.

Quiroz Davila Jeltsin, 28, 1104 Gene St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Anthony Thomas Sherman, 30, 1113 Richway Dr. W., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance. Fees $200.

July 4

Debra Kimberly Normand, 26, 1719 Sunset St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $100. Unsupervised probation for six months. Count 2: Traffic – uninsured vehicle. Fees $100. Unsupervised probation for six months.

Emigdio Lopez Ortiz, 41, 804 8th Ave. NW, Austin. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

July 5

Anthony Michael Ross, 32, 215 Main St. N., Minnesota Lake. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 88 days, credit for two days served. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $180.

Caleb Garrett Gaard, 20, 1319 Foothill Blvd., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Arnoldo Barrientos Jr., 43, 2019 E. Main St., Albert Lea. Fish and game – take fish without a license. Fees $180.

Jess Delossantos, 51, 1005 James Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Wilder Inestroza, 34, 850 N. Pleasant Hill Blvd., Pleasant Hill, IA. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Michael Anthondy Koenig, 27, 910 Arlington Ave. W., Saint Paul. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Crystal Marie Pfohl, 36, 202 South Henry St., Elmore. Count 1: Gross misdemeanor no proof of insurance. Dismissed when conditions met. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $75. Count 2: Gross misdemeanor uninsured vehicle. Dismissed. Count 3: Misdemeanor driving after revocation. Dismissed.

Miesha Monae Prince, 28, 4676 Kansas Ave., Omaha, NE. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Esteban M Torres, 40, W 605 Fountain St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.