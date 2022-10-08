Court dispositions: June 15-17, 2022

Freeborn County District Court

June 15

Darroll Marshall Foerster, 20, 121 Broadway N., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Raul Alfredo Gaytan, 31, 1412 Sheridan St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 180 days, stay 178 days, credit for two days served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $1,005. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed.

Tarah Carolynn Hoiseth, 38, 23176 800th Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 90 days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $390.

Vannassa Rose Rascon, 35, 80259 River Rd. SE, Glenville. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Perry Flowers Black, 31, 802 Fountain St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180. Count 2: Traffic – speeding 42/30. Fees $50.

Gabriel Lee Kyriss, 18, 1420 Lee Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – underage drinking and driving – misdemeanor. Local confinement for 60 days, stay 60 days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $280. Count 2: Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Dismissed.

Franciso Ajualip-Ramirez, 31, 712 8th Ave. NE, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – Third-degree gross misdemeanor driving under the influence. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 180 days, stay 177 days, credit for three days served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees: $1,005. Count 3: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Dismissed.

Heather Rae Beckius, 44, 121 W. Hawthorne St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

John Eric Carney, 30, 0402 Trail Ridge Rd., Coaldale, CO. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 84/70. Fees $130. Count 2: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $100.

Jeron Marvin Lee Davis, 27, 3075 Bobcat Trail NW, Prior Lake, MN. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Toi The Do, 37, 1007 5th St. NW, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Richard Dominguez, 49, 316 SE 3rd St., Blooming Prairie. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: No proof of motor vehicle insurance. Fees $200.

Steven Alli Guillen Lopez, 19, 7508 Bryant Ave. S., Richfield. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Donna Marie Krautkremer, 51, 620 S. Grove Ave., Owatonna. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Lori Beth Luna, 31, 711 6th Ave. SE, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Barbara Jean Madrigal, 55, 2021 Stevens St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: No proof of motor vehicle insurance. Fees $200.

Oswaldo Montanez Gomez, 31, 214 2nd St. S., Long Prairie. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 90/70. Fees $220.

Jesse Alexander Partida, 29, 8941 Syndicate Ave., Circle Pines. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Jeffery Tobias Prowell, 33, 2061 Burns Ave., Saint Paul. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 89/70. Fees $140. Count 2: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $200.

Cheyenne Katherine Severtson, 24, 2123 Stevens St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Sydney Michelle Skemp, 21, 2669 Potato Ridge Rd., La Crosse, WI. Cont 1: Traffic – speeding 103/70. Fees $380.

Michael Antione Thompson, 44, 1205 S. Newton Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

June 16

Michael Thomas Barren, 25, 906 4th St. SE, Austin. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent – gross misdemeanor. Local confinement for 180 days, stay 180 days. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $390. Count 2: Motor vehicle registration – unregistered. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – driving after revocation. Dismissed.

Amy Marie Gomez, 32, 307 Winter Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after cancellation. Fees $280.

Esteban M Torres, 40, 605 Fountain St. W., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

David A Eckloff, 21, 1189 Moonstone Run, Lake In The Hills, IL. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 94/70. Fees $220.

Alex Aiah Tachequi, 29, 644 Como Ave., Saint Paul. Count 1: No proof of motor vehicle insurance. Fees $200.

June 17

Irene Monique Valenzuela, 30, 308 E. 7th St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 364 days, credit for one day served. Supervised probation for four years. Fees $1,005. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed.

Ler Wah, 21, 1202 St. Joseph Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Fleeing a Peach Officer by a means other than a motor vehicle – misdemeanor. Local confinement for 60 days, stay 60 days.

Brittney Lea Michelle Ackland, 30, 70885 County Rd. 46, Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 364 days, credit for one day served. Supervised probation for four years. Fees $580. Count 3: Traffic – driving after revocation. Dismissed.

Daniel Arthur Breuer, 46, 623 Sheridan St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Sonja Denise Miller, 48, 448 Nebraska Ave. E., Saint Paul. Count 1: Third-degree gross misdemeanor test refusal. Local confinement for 180 days, stay 179 days, credit for one day served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $605. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance. Dismissed. Count 3: Misdemeanor – give Peace Officer false name, birthdate or ID card. Dismissed. Count 4: Misdemeanor drugs – possesses over 1.4 grams marijuana in motor vehicle. Dismissed. Count 5: Petty misdemeanor drugs – possession of drug paraphernalia. Dismissed.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.