Dale Indrelie

Dale Bennett Indrelie passed away at the age of 90 on October 17, 2022, at Prairie Senior Cottages, New Richland, MN. Funeral services will be held at West Freeborn Lutheran Church, rural Hartland, MN, on Thursday, October 20, at 11:00 am. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 19, from 4-6 pm at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home in Albert Lea, MN, as well as an hour before the service. Pastor Marsha Pederson will be officiating.

Dale, along with his twin sister, Deloris, was born at St. John’s hospital, Fargo, ND, on February 4, 1932, to Ole and Alvilda (Olson) Indrelie. He spent his early years in rural North Dakota, moved to southern Minnesota, and graduated from Freeborn High School in 1950. He met Margaret (Peggy) Faye Aase. Rumor has it their courtship involved lots of roller skating. They were married August 17, 1952. The couple raised four children in Manchester. They moved to Albert Lea in their later years.

Dale was employed by Wilson Supply Company of Albert Lea as a purchasing agent for many years eventually retiring at the age of 62. He also held custodial positions at the Albert Lea Medical and Surgical Center and, later, Mayo Medical Center in Albert Lea, where he finally retired at the age of 84.

Email newsletter signup

Dale enjoyed fishing, bowling, and softball. He liked watching professional sports, especially the Twins and the Vikings. He was kind, soft spoken, and always willing to lend a hand when needed.

Dale is preceded in death by his parents, Ole and Alvilda, brother, Lowell Indrelie, sister-in-law, Dolores Duncan Indrelie, brother-in-law, George Goskeson, brother-in-law, Edward Tukua, sister-in-law, Carole Sheimo, brother-in-law, Larry Aase, and daughter-in-law, Judith Aarsvold Indrelie. He is survived by his spouse, Peggy, twin sister, Deloris Goskeson, sister, Lois Tukua, brother, Robert (Shirley) Indrelie, sister-in-law, Sharon Aase, sons, Allen (Carol) Indrelie, Jeffrey Aarsvold Indrelie, Craig (Marsha) Indrelie, and daughter, Michele (Whitney) Reim. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He will be dearly missed by his family and all who loved him. Memorials can be of your choice.