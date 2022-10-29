David G. Long Sr.

David George Long Sr., 84, of Albert Lea, MN, passed away peacefully at Prairie Senior Cottages in New Richland, MN after a lengthy battle with dementia.

David was born on November 18, 1937 to George and Ruth (Snyder) Long in Minneapolis, MN. David was raised in Minneapolis until age ten when his family moved to Albert Lea. He graduated from Albert Lea high school in 1955, then attended Idaho State College on a basketball scholarship. As a college freshman at Idaho, he also played baseball, leading the team in batting average as a freshman. David later attended college and played baseball in Emmetsburg Iowa as well as Luther College in Decorah, Iowa. He was an excellent athlete and carried a passion for watching and playing sports throughout his lifetime.

Returning to Albert Lea, David went to work in the office at Wilson Foods. On April 9, 1960 he married long-time sweetheart Elaine Rusley at Grace Lutheran Church. Together they were blessed with two children; David Jr. and Lisa. As a young family they enjoyed annual vacations “up north” to various lakeside resorts. Also during this time, David moved on in his business career, first to Industrial Credit and then Streater Industries, ultimately retiring in 2003 as Director of Credit. At retirement, David permanently removed his wristwatch, claiming he no longer cared about keeping track of time. Over subsequent years, he and Elaine enjoyed many road trips, flights and cruises with friends, often to golfing destinations. He also enjoyed annual fishing trips with his former work buddies, golfing, coffee with “the guys,” playing cards and especially attending his grandchildren’s sporting events near and far! David was extremely proud of his children and grandchildren’s accomplishments.

In his later years, David renewed his love for worship and God’s word, finding peace in attending church services regularly with Elaine.

Left to cherish David’s memory are his wife, Elaine; children David Jr. and Lisa (Greg) Koenecke; grandchildren Kayla Koenecke, Mitchell Koenecke (fiancée Courtney) and Joel (Eleanor) Koenecke; great-grandchildren Nichole Long (fiancée Casey) and Addison Long; sisters Bonnie Anderson, Roberta Germanson and Nancy (Bud) Berg; brother Dennis (Mary) Long; sisters-in-law Phyllis Rusley, Pendra Nelsen (Floyd), Janet (Richard) Werner and Donna Rye (Vern); along with many nieces and nephews.

David was preceded in death by his parents George and Ruth; his parents-in-law Glenn and Myrt Rusley; grandson Evan Long; brothers Glenn Long and Leo Long; infant sister Mary Lou Long; and brothers in-law Robert Rusley, Paul Nelsen, Howard Germanson, and Richard Rye Sr.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Grace Lutheran Church in Albert Lea, MN.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Grace Lutheran Church in Albert Lea, MN; Pastor Shane Koepke will officiate. The family will receive friends at a viewing to be held from 4-7 PM on Monday, October 31, 2022, at Bonnerup Funeral & Cremation Services in Albert Lea, MN and one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be held at a later date at Hillcrest Cemetery, Albert Lea, MN.