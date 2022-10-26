Delores Schilling

Delores Katherine Schilling, age 97, passed away on October 23 with her beloved daughters by her side at Oak Park Place, Albert Lea. Funeral service will be on Thursday, October 27 at 11 a.m. at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home with a visitation an hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Pilgrims Rest Cemetery, Myrtle.

Delores was born on November 9, 1924 to Arthur and Ella (Knaack) Tews and grew up on the same farm south of Myrtle. She went to the nearby country school. Delores was baptized, confirmed, and married at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Myrtle. On November 26, 1947 Delores was united in marriage to Gerald Schilling. The couple made their home south of Myrtle where Gerald farmed. Delores enjoyed flowers and gardening, baking, and cooking, plus spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-children. She was an active member of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church circle and Ladies Aid. She always felt Jesus’ love and enjoyed reading her prayer books and Bible daily. She worked as a waitress, homemaker, and desk clerk. After retiring Gerald and Delores moved to Albert Lea and joined First Lutheran Church. She enjoyed family gatherings and was looking forward to celebrating her 98th birthday at her favorite restaurant, Pizza Ranch.

Survivors include her daughters, Kathy (Keith) Sorenson, Susan (Douglas) Olson, and Mary Ann Schilling (Rick Lau), and daughter-in-law Kathy Schilling; grandchildren Jeremiah Olson, Matthew Olson (Amanda Enger), Bradley Olson, Chad Olson (Tiffany Mickelson), Meka (Nick) Simmons, Mindy Toenges (Tim Mann), Justin Wentzler, Jillian Wentzler, Krista (Steve) Friederich, and Kari (Tom) Finnegan; great-grandchildren Reagan Broitzman, Kianna Olson, Emmy Olson, Axel Simmons, Brianna and Brooklyn Mann, and Ella and Eliza Friederich, and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Delores was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, father and mother-in-law Alex and Laura Schilling, her son, Alan Schilling, granddaughters, Heather and Denise Olson and Madison Mann, sisters, Irene Hutchins and Ruth Schilling.

Delores had a love in her heart for Christ her Savior. Knowing she was a member of God’s family she looked forward to her eternal home in heaven. She will be deeply missed by all.