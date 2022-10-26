Dennis A. Gudmonson

Dennis Allen Gudmonson, age 69 of Lake Mills, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022 helping his son, Andy in the field, which was one of Dennis’ favorite things to do.

Visitation for Dennis will be held from 4:30 – 7:30 PM on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Schott Funeral Homes – Mittelstadt Chapel, 902 E. Main St. Lake Mills, Iowa 50450, and will continue one hour prior to the funeral service at church.

Funeral services will take place at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at the Asbury United Methodist Church, 107 E. Main St. Lake Mills, IA 50450, with Pastor Cory Allard and Pastor Doug Domokos officiating.

Email newsletter signup

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating to a charity of your choosing.

Dennis Allen Gudmonson was born on June 4, 1953 in Albert Lea, MN to parents Vernon and Betty (Loge) Gudmonson. He grew up on a farm on the Scarville blacktop. Dennis was baptized and confirmed at North Prairie Lutheran Church. He graduated from Lake Mills High School, Class of 1971.

On September 20, 1975, Dennis was united in marriage to Kris (Kvale) at Asbury United Methodist Church in Lake Mills. The couple was blessed with a son, Andy.

Dennis began working right out of high school as a welder for Winnebago Industries. From there, he began his career for the Winnebago County Secondary Roads Department, working there for 36 years until his retirement. Dennis also owned and operated Gudmonson Tree Moving and Sales, and for the past couple of years, has been driving school bus for the Lake Mills School District.

If you knew Denny, his love for work came as a surprise to no one. Dennis truly did enjoy the work that he did, and always stayed busy doing one thing or another. Denny enjoyed spending time with his son doing special projects in the shop. He enjoyed time with his grandchildren, tinkering in the shop, or helping them tear machines apart to help them understand how it worked. He had a talent for finding something that was considered outdated or broken to someone, and being able to have the vision to improve or repurpose that item into something new. In recent years, after both he and Kris retired, the couple looked forward to spending more time together. Whether it was going for drives to see the fall leaves, or going for bike rides, they enjoyed each other’s company in whatever they did. Living life together, whatever the day would bring, is what Kris will miss the most. Dennis had an incredible love and admiration for his wife, son, and grandchildren – and the feeling was mutual! He was kind, always willing to help others (even if they did not necessarily ask!), and enjoyed laughter – always finding the right words to make Karson and Kasey laugh, even on a bad day.

He is preceded in death by both parents, Vernon and Betty Gudmonson; and his father in-law, Sidney Kvale.

Dennis is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Kris Gudmonson; his son and best friend, Andy Gudmonson (loving partner, Naomi Gentz); his two grandchildren, and the apples of his eye, Karson and Kasey Gudmonson; brother, Duane (Judy) Gudmonson; mother in-law, Vivian Kvale; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, extended relatives and friends.