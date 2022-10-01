East Main Street taking shape
Published 9:01 am Saturday, October 1, 2022
The city provided the following updates on construction this week:
East Main Street
This week crews worked on storm sewers, curbs and gutters between Garfield and Prospect avenues. Further east, they began the final paving for the driving lanes and final grading for the new pedestrian trail. Motorists are asked to slow down and give crews room to work.
Email newsletter signup
Reconstruction of Freeborn and Pillsbury avenues
The underground utility work on Pillsbury Avenue is complete, with the new rock base for the pavement coming next week.