East Main Street taking shape

Published 9:01 am Saturday, October 1, 2022

By Submitted

The city provided the following updates on construction this week:

East Main Street

This week crews worked on storm sewers, curbs and gutters between Garfield and Prospect avenues. Further east, they began the final paving for the driving lanes and final grading for the new pedestrian trail. Motorists are asked to slow down and give crews room to work.

Reconstruction of Freeborn and Pillsbury avenues

The underground utility work on Pillsbury Avenue is complete, with the new rock base for the pavement coming next week.

