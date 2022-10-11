Gladys R. Besco, Age 99 of Austin, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on October 8, 2022. Gladys was born April 9, 1923 to Frank and Bessie Milks. Gladys was married to Ray R. Besco May 28, 1948. Ray and Gladys lived in Springfield, IL from 1966-1988 after which they moved back to Minnesota. While impossible to sum up a century-long life into a paragraph, Gladys’ legacy will live on through her family through countless memories. Among these memories are her passion for music and dancing – she will forever be remembered for being “light as a feather” on the dancefloor. Her children will never forget coming home from school to the sweet aroma of fresh baked pies, breads and other baked goods – Gladys was exceptional in the kitchen. The vision of spunky little Gladys on the edge of her seat, arms swingin’, watching WWF and WCW will also be forever engrained to memory. Gardening and animals were also near and dear to her heart, but among all these things – her love for her grandchildren was by far the greatest. Gladys is preceded in death by her husband, her parents and her 11 other siblings. Gladys leaves to celebrate her memory, her children, Sharon Watkins, Owen (Annette) Besco; grandchildren, John Watkins, James Watkins, Mitchell Weller, Eric (Sandy) Besco, Ray Besco, Craig Besco; great-grandchildren, Tristin, Alyssa, Sarah, Grace, Kinsley, Amelia, Winston; many nieces, nephews and other loving family. A Memorial Service for Gladys will be held at 1PM on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Bonnerup Funeral Service of Albert Lea with visitation beginning at 11:30A. Interment at Hillcrest Cemetery will follow the services at the funeral home.