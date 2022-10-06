Lake Mills volleyball team is Top of Iowa West Conference champs

The Lake Mills girls' volleyball team comes together for a hug Tuesday night against Forest City. The team defeated Forest City to be named Top of Iowa West Conference volleyball champs. Photo courtesy Lory Groe
Lake Mills junior Taylor Vanek , center, and team celebrate during a set against Forest City on Tuesday. Photo courtesy Lory Groe
Lake Mills junior Taylor Vanek serves the ball Tuesday night against Forest City. Photo courtesy Lory Groe
Junior Ava Moen jumps up to hit the ball over the net Tuesday night in a set against Forest City. Photo courtesy Lory Groe
Lake Mills senior Karlie Helgeson and Ellie Hanna jump up to block a hit from a Forest City player Tuesday. Photo courtesy Lory Groe
Lake Mills fans celebrate Tuesday night against Forest City. Lake Mills ultimately won the Top of Iowa West volleball conference title. Photo courtesy Lory Groe