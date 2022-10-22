Letter: Remembering a cherished classmate 

We were so saddened to learn of the death of our 1951 classmate — Rollie Green. I always thought the city of Albert Lea should declare a Rollie Green Day. He lived in our city most of his life. After his military career, he and his wife returned to Albert Lea, where he worked as a postal carrier for 39-plus years serving others.

He and some of his pals made up The Korn Kobs, an old-time band that they started in 1946. Members included Rollie Green on the clarinet, John Sturtz on the alto sax, Darrell Meuser on accordion, Bill Kuchera on cornet, Roger Naylor on trombone, Eslie Bergstrom on washboard and drums and later LeRoy VanProosdy on sousaphone. They all had a passion for music, and it led to a lot of great experiences.

The group started to perform for the Tigers Road, which was then only in its second year in Albert Lea High School. After playing for Tigers Road, the group received requests from clubs, church groups and PTAs to play at meetings and events. They could not get paid for work at dances because at the time bands had to be unionized. Often they got a meal at the events and felt compensated because it was an honor to play at various places.

One thing would lead to another; they played mostly old-time polkas, waltzes and schottisches. There was no rock’n’roll at that time.

Then came their big break winning second place in the “Stairway to Stardom” talent contest held by WCCO in Minneapolis in 1948. That led them to playing for veterans at the Veterans Affairs hospital, performing with Miss America 1948 Joan Caufield, Sid Caesar and others. Their biggest show was with Arthur Godfrey in front of over 15,000 people. Green says he remembers the host asking the Korn Kobs the population of Albert Lea and telling them that the crowd they were playing for was basically the same size.

As high school graduation came, the Korn Kobs ended as each went their own way. Two of the members made music their career. Rollie Green and Darrell Meuser went into the Air Force and joined the Air Force band. They played in front of famous people such as President Eisenhauer, John Wayne, Jimmy Stewart and John Foster Dulles on separate occasions. Playing in the Air Force also helped him meet his wife, Ernestine, when in Maine. Minnesota is a lot like Maine, so they made their home in Albert Lea, where he worked as a postal carrier for 39-plus years.

Rollie was a great guy and good friend who gave so much to so many for many years. He is sadly missed but not forgotten as we cherish his memory.

As always, a friend and classmate.

Leola Anderson

Albert Lea