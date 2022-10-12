Letter: Scholarships supporting our students

Scholarshisp are a vital and necessary support to students pursuing higher education. Riverland College women have had the opportunity to receive a scholarship from AAUW, American Association of University Women. We provide two $1,000 scholarships each year. We do this through fundraisers and donations. This year San Paw and Guadalupe Perez-Palistino will continue to pursue their goals of social work and RN professions. Both of these young women have committed to the hard work of college and understand its reward. Congratulations, girls! And good luck in your futures.

The AAUW Albert Lea chapter has the good fortune of welcoming Stacia Lang and receiving her generous donation of her time to present her unusual, varied and exciting career of specialty costumer and designer. Stacia Lang is a hometown girl and recipient of the 2022 Education Foundation Distinguished Alumni Award. She is an Albert Lea high school graduate and attended the Fashion Institute of Technology in NYC. She has designed costumes for Dolly Parton, Prince, Billy Idol and numerous Hollywood films. On Saturday at 9:30 a.m. she will present a program consisting of her costume designs, followed by a meet-and-greet at the Marion Ross theater. It promises to be an exciting presentation of costumes of super heroes, Star Trek and Hollywood stars and Broadway productions.

AAUW of Albert Lea has been supporting women through scholarships since 1928. Our generosity comes from the community’s generosity. We are depending on this fundraiser to be a great success so more women at Riverland College can realize their dream of a quality education. If you would like to become a member of AAUW, you can talk to any member at the event. Tickets are available at the Chamber of Commerce or at the door.

Annette Petersen

AAUW member