Mayor for a Day Essay Contest invites younger students to share their own ideas for improving where they live

The Mayor for a Day Essay Contest, hosted by the League of Minnesota Cities, is now open for submissions. To enter, fourth, fifth, and sixth graders can answer the prompt, “What would you do if you were mayor for a day?” for a chance to win $100 and recognition in Minnesota Cities magazine.

Students may also receive local recognition for their work.

The deadline for submissions is Monday, Dec. 12. Students and parents/caregivers can submit essays via an online form, a pdf email attachment or the mail. All contest materials are available at lmc.org/mayorforaday.

To help teachers and parents/guardians make the most of this learning opportunity, a primer on what it’s like to be mayor is also available on the League’s website.

The contest is in its 10th year and annually receives hundreds of essays from students across the state.

The 2021 winners were from Waseca County/New Richland, Rochester and Ely. Four honorable mentions were named from the cities of Elk River, Zimmerman, Hartland and Rochester.