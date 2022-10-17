PUBLIC NOTICE

ORDINANCE 22-081

(Ordinance Summary)

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING CHAPTER 34, ARTICLE II, STORAGE AND DISPOSAL

THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ALBERT LEA ORDAINS:

On October 10, 2022, the Albert Lea City Council had an official meeting and passed an Ordinance amending chapter 34, Article II, Storage and Disposal, adding language to further define the appropriate size for a refuse container for single-family and multi-family residences, as well as where they are appropriately stored when not at the curb for pick-up. This ordinance is more consistent with the size of trash enclosure being used today.

This Ordinance was adopted by the City Council of the City of Albert Lea on the 10th day of October, 2202.

Summary of this Ordinance was adopted by the City Council of the City of Albert Lea this 10th day of October, 2022. The Ordinance will become effective upon publishing in the Albert

Lea Tribune.

A complete copy of this Ordinance is available for inspection and copying at the Albert Lea City Hall located at 221 East Clark Street, Albert Lea, MN 56007; or for a mailed or emailed copy call the City Clerk at (507) 377-4335.

