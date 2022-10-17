PUBLIC NOTICE

ORDINANCE 22-083

(Ordinance Summary)

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING CHAPTER 50, ARTICLE III, DIVISION 8, SEC 50-0402 –

BUILDING DESIGN STANDARDS

Email newsletter signup

THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ALBERT LEA ORDAINS:

On October 10, 2022, the Albert Lea City Council had an official meeting and passed an Ordinance amending Chapter 50, Article III, Division 8, Sec 50-0402 – Building Design Standards.

This amendment will erase language that considers any building surface that faces a street to be the front of the building. In the B-2 Community Business District, there are additional design standards such as see through windows that are imposed on more than one side of the building if that building abuts more than one street. Defining only one front of the building will lessen those requirements.

This Ordinance was adopted by the City Council of the City of Albert Lea on the 10th day of October, 2202.

Summary of this Ordinance was adopted by the City Council of the City of Albert Lea this

10th day of October, 2022. The Ordinance will become effective upon publishing in the Albert

Lea Tribune.

A complete copy of this Ordinance is available for inspection and copying at the Albert

Lea City Hall located at 221 East Clark Street, Albert Lea, MN 56007; or for a mailed or emailed copy call the City Clerk at (507) 377-4335.

/s/

Daphney Maras

Secretary of the Council

Albert Lea Tribune:

Oct. 15, 2022

ORDINANCE 22-083