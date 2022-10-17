PUBLIC NOTICE

ORDINANCE 22-084

(Ordinance Summary)

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING CHAPTER 50, ARTICLE VI, SEC 50-0934 LOCATIONAL AND SITE DEVELOPMENT STANDARDS

THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ALBERT LEA ORDAINS:

On October 10, 2022, the Albert Lea City Council had an official meeting and passed an Ordinance amending Chapter 50, Article VI, Sec 50-0934 Locational and Site Development

Standards.

This amendment will permit above ground fuel tanks with different maximum size restrictions for commercial and industrial districts. Right now, Albert Lea has a blanked prohibition—meaning there is no zone that allows above ground fuel tanks. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency recommends above ground fuel tanks at the maximum size of 4,000 gallons in business districts and 25,000 gallons in industrial districts as they are convenient for small businesses, economical for larger businesses and also easier to manage and prevent leaks.

This Ordinance was adopted by the City Council of the City of Albert Lea on the 10th day of October, 2202.

Summary of this Ordinance was adopted by the City Council of the City of Albert Lea this 10th day of October, 2022. The Ordinance will become effective upon publishing in the Albert

Lea Tribune.

A complete copy of this Ordinance is available for inspection and copying at the Albert

Lea City Hall located at 221 East Clark Street, Albert Lea, MN 56007; or for a mailed or emailed copy call the City Clerk at (507) 377-4335.

/s/

Daphney Maras

Secretary of the Council

Albert Lea Tribune:

Oct. 15, 2022

ORDINANCE 22-084