Paid political letter: Baker is thoughtful, understanding

Throughout my life, Mom always listened to the city council meetings on KATE. For the past years, I have watched them on YouTube, so I too, would know what is happening in my beloved city. One council member, Larry Baker, stands out for many reasons, so I’m asking you to vote for him.

Occasionally, I’ve gathered facts, evidence and substance on an issue only to have some officials dismiss me. But one person doesn’t do that: Larry Baker. He listens.

I’ve seen Larry’s kind demeanor firsthand as we discussed the comprehensive land use plan and my analysis of the vendor’s proposal.

When I first went to Larry concerned about how losing our hospital would affect the community, I thought he wasn’t acting fast enough. What I learned then is that Larry processes information in a thoughtful, diligent manner. He avoids providing quick, off-the-cuff responses. He looks at all angles to ensure fairness and understand the problem.

Larry absolutely supported the community’s effort to bring back health services and lower costs. He voiced his respect for citizens rallying and moving mountains to help others. Larry’s words, “Out of something bad, came something good. Other cities would have given up.”

As I continue to bring ideas to Larry, I find a person who is earnest, down-to-earth, and positive — Albert Lea’s own Tom Hanks. He has the “Larry Effect” where he possesses the optimism, patience and temperament we need in elected office. He’s not an extremist but someone who seeks the truth using common sense when someone disagrees with him.

Larry doesn’t give up, he collaborates with other organizations, chooses optimism, and I appreciate his stance on the need for inclusivity. When we are more welcoming, we are a better community.

Larry is a thoughtful incumbent who has demonstrated his ability to improve our community. This elected official emanates openness and understanding. Please vote for Larry Baker as your Ward 2 city council person.

Martha Jones Sichko

Albert Lea