Paid political letter: Gary Schindler is a must for the school board

If you believe honesty, integrity, a passion for education, strong ties to the community and more than 35 years of experience as a high school teacher, counselor and college administrator are qualities that will make for an effective school board member, than a vote for Gary Schindler is a must.

I worked with Gary during my career as a dean at Riverland Community College, and he is one of the best educators I have had the pleasure to serve with.

To keep our school district strong and address the issues to make it even better, vote for Gary Schindler. You will not be disappointed.

Email newsletter signup

Steve Bowron

Albert Lea