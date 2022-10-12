Paid political letter: Growing together, every learner, every day; vote Gary Schindler for school board

Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, October 11, 2022

By Submitted

I am writing to encourage all of you to use your voice to vote in the upcoming election in November. Please listen to the truth and choose leaders who will represent your views honestly.

Gary Schindler is a listener, he is an experienced educator, he is a genuine volunteer, he is smart, he cares, he is someone who understands students and wants the very best for them.

Gary’s goals are to collaborate with students, families, educators and the community to promote quality teaching and learning in our schools. He will help build a sense of community within the district and ensure a safe and caring environment at all school sites.

Our children are our greatest resource and they deserve our best leaders. Gary Schindler is just that leader who will work to support the educators as they lead our students to be the very best that they can be.

Please be informed and vote for Gary Schindler on Nov. 8.

Thank you.

Dave Drommerhausen

Albert Lea

