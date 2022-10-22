Paid political letter: Jane Kepple Johnson will bring a wealth of knowledge to our school board

With school board elections right around the corner, I applaud Jane Kepple Johnson for running! Jane is a long-time resident. She graduated from ALHS, her children went to Albert Lea schools and Jane has taught in Albert Lea High School and surrounding schools. Jane has been active in leadership roles in the community as well as the high school. Jane is a person who listens to others and strives for collaboration in reaching goals. Jane’s goals include achieving outstanding education, support and growth for all students, staff and families, providing an environment for students and teachers to thrive. Teachers need to know administration and the public are willing to partner with them to ensure they feel challenged, appreciated and respected leading to excellence in the classroom.

For more information look at Jane’s Facebook page: Jane Kepple Johnson for Albert Lea School Board.

Another opportunity to meet Jane, ask questions and share your opinions is a Meet and Greet Oct. 22 from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Marti Shephard’s Art Studio, 1416 W. Main, east of AL Seed House.

Katherine Pacovsky

Hayward