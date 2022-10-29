Paid political letter: Vote for candidates who will support parents, community

School board elections are important. Our children are the future of America. When measured against the rest of the developed world, student performance in America has been declining ever since the federal Department of Education was established over 40 years ago. Big government can’t get anything right.

For a number of years I attended school board meetings regularly. I was shocked at the school board’s reluctance to let parents and the general public speak. The time to voice concerns was so limited it was almost impossible to address the board. School board members are elected public officials and have an obligation to listen to their constituents.

In today’s highly politicized school environment, indoctrination in wokeism, Critical Race Theory, white supremacy, LGBTQ and transsexualism is taking precedence over teaching the basics.

The teachers unions are at the forefront of developing and promoting these divisive theories in the classroom. School administrators usually follow state and federal guidelines that encourage or mandate these theories.

Because most schools are teaching to the lowest common denominator, bright students often don’t get the opportunity to achieve their full potential.

Parents are shut out of the process. Government officials have gone so far as to suggest that parents have no right to question what their child is being taught and those who have the courage to object should be charged as “domestic terrorists.”

Parents and taxpayers have an obligation to know what is being taught in the classroom and have every right to voice their objections.

In my humble opinion, electing a teacher or school administrator to the school board at the present time, no matter how qualified, is the same as electing a fox to guard the hen house.

We need to elect school board members who will represent the parents and community, not the establishment.

Don Sorensen

Albert Lea