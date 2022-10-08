Scoreboard: Oct. 7, 2022

Published 8:07 am Saturday, October 8, 2022

By Staff Reports

Upcoming area prep schedule 

Saturday 

Football: Mayer Lutheran at United South Central, 7 p.m. 

Volleyball: Glenville-Emmons at Riceville, 8 a.m. (tournament)

Girls soccer: Albert Lea at Worthington, 7 p.m.

Monday

Volleyball: United South Central at Alden-Conger, 7 p.m. 

Kenyon-Wanamingo at NRHEG, 7:15 p.m. 

Boys and girls cross country: Northwood-Kensett and Lake Mills at Forest City, 4:30 p.m. 

Tuesday

Volleyball: Winona at Albert Lea, 7:15 p.m. 

St. Clair at Alden-Conger, 7 p.m. 

Grand Meadow at Glenville-Emmons, 7:15 p.m.

Blooming Prairie at United South Central, 7:15 p.m. 

Northwood-Kensett at North Iowa, 7 p.m.  

Lake Mills at North Butler, 6 p.m. 

Girls swim and dive: Albert Lea at Mankato West, 6:30 p.m.

Boys and girls cross country: Albert Lea at Austin, 4 p.m. 

NRHEG at United South Central, 4:30 p.m. 

Wednesday’s results

Girls tennis

Lakeville North 7, Albert Lea 0

Singles

1. Kiera Kelly (LN) def. Rachel Doppelhammer, 6-0, 6-0

2. Chloe Cochrane (LN) def. Bree Weilage, 6-1, 6-0

3. Shreya Sekar (LN) def. Marissa Hanson, 6-0, 6-1

4. Sophia Scheglowski (LN) def. Cydney Pathammavong, 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

1. Jasmine Woo/Molly Plotnik (LN) def. Alyssa Jensen/Hannah Willner, 6-0, 6-3

2. Ava Johnson/Hannah Weckman (LN) def. Lilly Hyke/Ashlyn Berven, 6-0, 6-1

3. Nora Blommel/Mia Lau (LN) def. Ava Bremer/Emma Prihoda, 6-0 , 6-3

Tuesday’s results

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 3, United South Central  0

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. United South Central, 25-10, 25-21, 25-8

United South Central stats:

Kiera Schultz 7 kills, 3 digs, 1 block; Kendal Harpestad 6 kills, 5 digs, 1 block; Chloe Lutteke 1 kill, 2 digs, 1 block; Elizabeth Meyer 1 kill, 1 block; Madison Passer 1 dig; Molly Wegner 11 assists, 4 digs, 2 aces; Eleny Korn 4 assists, 2 aces; Mariah Anderson 3 digs, 2 aces; Ally Stenzel 2 digs; Karly Koehler 1

Saturday’s results

Volleyball

United South Central at Nicollet Tournament

USC 1, Sleepy Eye 1 (25-16, 20-25)

USC 2, Nicollet 0 (25-18, 25-20)

USC 2, Loyola 0 (25-17, 25-14)

USC 1, Dassel Cokato 1 (18-25, 25-20)

Championship – USC 0, Sleepy Eye 2 (23-25, 13-25)

