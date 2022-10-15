Southwest Standout Student: Given Saw

Age: 13

Parents: Mom, Bah Wah; Dad, Htet Wai

Where are you from? I was born in Asia, Thailand, and I am from Myanmar.

If from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend? Lakeview Elementary.

Favorite teacher of all time and why? My favorite teacher would be Mrs. Attig because she helps students get things done and is strict but in a good way.

Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: I won first place in a sports activity back in Asia and an art event in Asia as well.

What do you want to do after high school? I would want to go to college, but I have not decided yet.

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? My advice would be if a teacher or staff tells you to do something, please try your best to not make them repeat what they were saying and listen to them carefully.