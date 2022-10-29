Sports Memories: Tigers football team finishes season 4-4 50 yrs. ago

Sports Memories by Tom Jones

50 years ago

Baseball Hall of Famer Jackie Robinson died of a heart attack at age 53.

Mankato defeated the Albert Lea Tigers football team 14-12 on parent’s night. With the loss, the Tigers finished 4-4 on the season. Mike Curry ran the ball 24 times for 122 yards with Jim Pappas chipping in 117 yards on 13 carries.

Bob Mathiason’s three touchdowns led the Alden Blackhawks to a 22-0 win over Frost.

Former Albert Lea Tiger Mike Veldman got off punts of 47 and 57 yards to lead St. Olaf over Carleton in collegiate football play.

Dave Long scored the only touchdown as the Rams defeated the Jets to claim the Albert Lea YMCA flag football championship.