5 things to do this week: Toy drive, motorcycles, shopping and more Published 8:59 pm Tuesday, November 22, 2022

1

Toy drive

Bergdale Harley-Davidson has partnered with the Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce and Salvation Army to collect toys. Join them for a tour of Albert Lea on their motorcycles and in costumes to spread holiday cheer in town from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Gifts and/or donations can be dropped off at Bergdale Harley-Davidson, at 905 E. Plaza St.. Pre-register to ride by calling 507-373-5236.

2

Shopping

Shopping local helps local communities, and this Saturday is Small Business Saturday. Treats and sweets will be provided at some stores. For a complete and updated list of special sales, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/s/small-business-saturday-albert/1294220081397589/

3

Music

Amanda Ellison and Korissa Olson, otherwise known as the Preacher’s Daughters, will perform from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Grace Christian Church. Ellison and Olson will share their favorite Christmas songs and traditional carols, along with their own stories. The concert is free, but a freewill offering will be received. Grace Christian Church is at 501 W. College St.

4

Event

The Evergreens, located at 75668 270th St., Clarks Grove, will open Friday. The cut-your-own Christmas tree farm will have horse and wagon rides, tractor hay rides, hot drinks and local crafts. Events at the store will be open during daylight hours Fridays to Sundays between Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve.

5

Get-together

Keep the house clean with a Thanksgiving Eve event at Good Shot Golf and Sporting Clays from 4 to 11 p.m. There will be pizza and popcorn. Everyone is welcome. Good Shot is at 124 Arrowhead Drive in Emmons.