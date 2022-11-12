Across the Pastor’s Desk: Put full trust and selves in God Published 8:00 pm Friday, November 11, 2022

Across the Pastor’s Desk by Jill Marin

My friend, choose life that you may live. This statement seems a bit ridiculous at first glance. Certainly, to be living, we must be choosing life, right? But, this is not always the case.

Did you realize every choice we make brings us closer to life or death, light or darkness? Are we choosing to bring others life with our words and actions? Or are we behaving in ways that tear down even those closest to us? Are we doing what we know is right? Or, are we doing what we know is wrong?

Email newsletter signup

Everyday choices like what we choose to consume bring us toward life or death, and this includes what we consume with our eyes and ears. Are we filling ourselves with life, light and goodness? Or, are we entertaining darkness and death?

Even in our thoughts, darkness can torment us. Are we tormented by thoughts that we are unloved, unworthy, or unforgiven? Are we bound by thoughts of anxiety and depression?

My friend, it is time to put our full trust and our entire selves into choosing God and living full out for God. When we put our trust in him, we choose life. We choose light. We choose love. As Jesus said, “I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will never walk in darkness, but will have the light of life.” — John 8:12.

No more of living the same old way, tossing out a prayer here and there, expecting God to come down and change everything with his magic wand and blaming him when it doesn’t happen. It is time to wake ourselves and choose life, real life.

What is real life? It is living with hope and a purpose. As Paul wrote, “For to me, to live is Christ and to die is gain.” — Phil. 1:21.

Living with God’s spirit in us brings love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control (Gal. 5:22-23a). Wouldn’t life be wonderful living with these benefits?

My friend, we were loved and known by God even before we were born.

“For you created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother’s womb… Your eyes saw my unformed body; all the days ordained for me were written in your book before one of them came to be.” — Ps. 139:13,16.

He gave us the gift of life. Now, let’s choose life ourselves. Every day. Every night.

Start by choosing God.

“For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.” — John 3:16. Take the leap of faith today. Then, each and every day, choose life in every decision you make. “This day I call the heavens and the earth as witnesses against you that I have set before you life and death, blessings and curses. Now choose life, so that you and your children may live” — Deut. 30:19.

Jill Marin is pastor at Grace Christian Church.