April 25, 1979 – Nov. 11, 2022

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Adam Murray, 43, Albert Lea, Minn., died Friday, Nov. 11, in his home.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home in Albert Lea. Visitation will continue from 9-10 a.m., followed by a funeral at 10 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 17, at First Presbyterian Church in Albert Lea. Interment will be in Lakewood Cemetery.

Email newsletter signup

Arrangements by Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home.

bayviewfuneral.com