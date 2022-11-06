DEZIGN DIZORDER
Published 4:09 pm Sunday, November 6, 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE
ASSUMED NAME:
Dezign Dizorder
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 204 Pearl St S Albert Lea MN 56007 USA
NAMEHOLDER(S):
Paula R Willaby
204 Pearl St S
Albert Lea MN 56007 USA
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
SIGNED BY: Paula Willaby
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: paula.willaby@gmail.com
Albert Lea Tribune:
Nov. 5 and 9, 2022
