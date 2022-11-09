Freeborn County Board to have 2 new commissioners; 3 reelected Published 3:00 am Wednesday, November 9, 2022

After a longer than usual wait Tuesday night, results of the Freeborn County offices are in.

Brad Edwin defeated Julie Ackland for Freeborn County Commissioner District 1 (1,452 votes to 952 votes, 12 write-ins), Dawn Kaasa beat Scott Woitas for the seat as Freeborn County Commissioner District 2 (1,271 to 1,092, seven write-ins) and Nicole Eckstrom narrowly edged out Ted Herman to serve as Freeborn County Commissioner in District 5 (1,404 to 1,316, three write-ins). John Forman (1,643 votes, 17 write-ins) and Christopher Shoff (2,263 votes, 20 write-ins) ran unopposed for seats on the Freeborn County commission in districts 3 and 4 respectively.

“All I can say is I’m honored to be reelected again by the people in my district,” Edwin said. “I’m excited about being able to continue to move forward with some of the ideas I have to make Freeborn County a better place to live and work.”

He also wanted to commend his opponent, Julie Ackland, for getting involved in local government.

“I think we need more people to be involved with what’s happening in local government and our communities,” he said.

In a phone interview, Kaasa thanked the people who voted for her, as well as her family, friends and neighbors that supported her.

“I will try my hardest to work very hard for the voters in District 2, represent them as best I can,” she said.

She also admitted she had learning to do, but said she looked forward to it.

“I’m honored to get to serve,” she said.