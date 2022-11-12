Freeborn County marriage licenses issued: September, October 2022
Published 8:00 pm Friday, November 11, 2022
September 2022
Michael Lynn Churchill and Kathleen Evon Fort-Fox, both of 610 Ruble Ave., Albert Lea
Kayla Talea Smith and Alexander Thomas Colleran, both of 71905 Phillip Drive, Albert Lea
Email newsletter signup
Dylan James Stevens and Alissa Marlo Goette, both of 1318 Garfield Ave., Albert Lea
Kody Ryan Schoppers and Mary Lucille Klinghagen, both of 831 S. Fourth St. Ave., Albert Lea
Dustin Michael Vonhagen, of 728 Larimore Circle, Albert Lea, and Amanda Marie Stenstrom, of 717 Colonial Circle, Faribault
Latesha Janae Jackson and Donald Maurice McCormick, both of 1528 W. Clark St., Albert Lea
John Norbert Heise and Sarah Diane Herfendal, both of 248 Mason Ave., Alden
Jacob Cody Mack and Rachel Lynn Kroeger, both of 2101 NW Linwood Court, Ankeny, Iowa
Tyler Jason Beckius and Kylee Lynn Stevens, both of 617 Oak Lane, Albert Lea
Joshua Michael Miller and Brynn Angela Larson, both of 805 E. Ninth St., Albert Lea
Abigail Hernandez Carrizales, of 203 Elizabeth Ave., Albert Lea, and Connor John Shihady, of 103 N. Washington Ave. No. 4, Albert Lea
Adam Jeffrey Hicks and Rachel Karen Boyer, both of 1221 Frank Ave., Albert Lea
Nathen James Buchli and Brandy Lee Wirtjes, both of 1828 Bayview Drive, Albert Lea
Joshua Paul Kunze, of 501 21st St. NE, Austin, and Karina Jo Arnold, of 72842 125th St., Glenville
Kristian Egel Anderson, of 21 Maple St., Conger, and Macayla Elise Marti, of 483 Eighth St. SW, Wells
Raymond Lee Stehlik and Avery Smith Bangert, both of 1713 Eberhardt St., Albert Lea
Soe Hsa and Eah Tha Blay Paw, both of 812 Garfield Ave., Albert Lea
Brian Paul Mattson and Amber Helen Marie Preston, both of 2125 Highland Ave., Albert Lea
Cody Daniel Hollund and Justice McKenzie Morua, both of 615 E. Seventh St., Albert Lea
October 2022
Fernando Luis Malave Alvarado and Violeta Rivera, both of 824 Main St. in Emmons
Delbert Henry Kusel, of 200 Ridge Road, and Wanda Lee Thomas, of 94 Logan Ave. W., St. Paul
Joshua Scott Martin and Jennifer Nicole Hueter, both of 71536 County Road 46, Albert Lea
Camerin Jacob Wittrock and Holly Lou Jasmin, both of 591 Fourth Ave. SE in Wells
Daniel Rosado Ortiz and Norma Leticia Guerra, both of 2402 Margaretha Ave., Albert Lea
Kyle Alan Leedom and Brooke Cheyenne Solland, both of 636 Marshall St., Albert Lea
Michelle Lee Hyman and Matthew Joseph Diedrichs, both of 4806 Waller St., Ames, Iowa
Lauren Madelyn Hein, of 404 S. Henry St., Elmore, and Scott William Watson, of 526 Sixth St. SE in Mason City, Iowa
Garrett Levi Wangsness to Raya Christine Peterson, both of 1713 Southview Lane, Albert Lea
Brett Paul Heronimus and Mikayla Lynn Enger, both of 4609 70th Place, Urbandale, Iowa