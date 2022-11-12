Freeborn County marriage licenses issued: September, October 2022

Published 8:00 pm Friday, November 11, 2022

By Submitted

September 2022

Michael Lynn Churchill and Kathleen Evon Fort-Fox, both of 610 Ruble Ave., Albert Lea

Kayla Talea Smith and Alexander Thomas Colleran, both of 71905 Phillip Drive, Albert Lea

Email newsletter signup

Dylan James Stevens and Alissa Marlo Goette, both of 1318 Garfield Ave., Albert Lea

Kody Ryan Schoppers and Mary Lucille Klinghagen, both of 831 S. Fourth St. Ave., Albert Lea

Dustin Michael Vonhagen, of 728 Larimore Circle, Albert Lea, and Amanda Marie Stenstrom, of 717 Colonial Circle, Faribault

Latesha Janae Jackson and Donald Maurice McCormick, both of 1528 W. Clark St., Albert Lea

John Norbert Heise and Sarah Diane Herfendal, both of 248 Mason Ave., Alden

Jacob Cody Mack and Rachel Lynn Kroeger, both of 2101 NW Linwood Court, Ankeny, Iowa

Tyler Jason Beckius and Kylee Lynn Stevens, both of 617 Oak Lane, Albert Lea

Joshua Michael Miller and Brynn Angela Larson, both of 805 E. Ninth St., Albert Lea

Abigail Hernandez Carrizales, of 203 Elizabeth Ave., Albert Lea, and Connor John Shihady, of 103 N. Washington Ave. No. 4, Albert Lea

Adam Jeffrey Hicks and Rachel Karen Boyer, both of 1221 Frank Ave., Albert Lea

Nathen James Buchli and Brandy Lee Wirtjes, both of 1828 Bayview Drive, Albert Lea

Joshua Paul Kunze, of 501 21st St. NE, Austin, and Karina Jo Arnold, of 72842 125th St., Glenville

Kristian Egel Anderson, of 21 Maple St., Conger, and Macayla Elise Marti, of 483 Eighth St. SW, Wells

Raymond Lee Stehlik and Avery Smith Bangert, both of 1713 Eberhardt St., Albert Lea

Soe Hsa and Eah Tha Blay Paw, both of 812 Garfield Ave., Albert Lea

Brian Paul Mattson and Amber Helen Marie Preston, both of 2125 Highland Ave., Albert Lea

Cody Daniel Hollund and Justice McKenzie Morua, both of 615 E. Seventh St., Albert Lea

October 2022

Fernando Luis Malave Alvarado and Violeta Rivera, both of 824 Main St. in Emmons

Delbert Henry Kusel, of 200 Ridge Road, and Wanda Lee Thomas, of 94 Logan Ave. W., St. Paul

Joshua Scott Martin and Jennifer Nicole Hueter, both of 71536 County Road 46, Albert Lea

Camerin Jacob Wittrock and Holly Lou Jasmin, both of 591 Fourth Ave. SE in Wells

Daniel Rosado Ortiz and Norma Leticia Guerra, both of 2402 Margaretha Ave., Albert Lea

Kyle Alan Leedom and Brooke Cheyenne Solland, both of 636 Marshall St., Albert Lea

Michelle Lee Hyman and Matthew Joseph Diedrichs, both of 4806 Waller St., Ames, Iowa

Lauren Madelyn Hein, of 404 S. Henry St., Elmore, and Scott William Watson, of 526 Sixth St. SE in Mason City, Iowa

Garrett Levi Wangsness to Raya Christine Peterson, both of 1713 Southview Lane, Albert Lea

Brett Paul Heronimus and Mikayla Lynn Enger, both of 4609 70th Place, Urbandale, Iowa

More News

Riverland director of admissions: ‘Community colleges are all about access and opportunity’

New technology going up in Albert Lea High School

Masonic Lodge makes donation to food shelf

Paying tribute to veterans

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials