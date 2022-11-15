Funeral services for James “Jim” Greig will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022, at St. John’s Lutheran Home Chapel. Pastor Don Malinsky will officiate. Interment will be at Sunset Cemetery in Rushmore, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Masks will be required at the service.

James Llewelyn Greig passed away on November 12, 2022 at the age of 93.

Jim graduated from high school in Marshall, MN in 1947. During high school, he became interested in the Western Union Company, and with help from Jim Hand, his mentor, he was employed by them for over 24 years. After high school, he joined the Army serving as a clerk typist/stenographer from March 18, 1953 to March 14, 1955. Jim was a people person and enjoyed the people of Albert Lea.

He is survived by his brother Alan (Margaret) of Marshall, MN; nephew Karl and great-nephew Alex of Burnsville.

He was preceded in death by his parents Morris “Cub” and Linda Greig.

A special thank you St. John’s Lutheran Home for the excellent care.

Blessed be his memory.