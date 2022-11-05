Lunch and learn event to feature history of library Published 8:00 pm Friday, November 4, 2022

The history of the Albert Lea Public Library is a fascinating story. For example, it took two public votes to establish the local library. Yet when it opened in 1904, the Albert Lea library recorded one of the highest circulation totals in the state.

Learn more about the library’s rich history at the “Bring Your Own Lunch and Learn” from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday in the Council Chambers on the top floor of City Hall, 221 E. Clark St.

Annice Sevett, director of the Albert Lea Public Library, will give a presentation on the library’s history, from its beginning in the Carnegie Building on College Street to its current location in City Hall.

As part of the library’s ongoing educational series, the presentation is open to the public at no charge. Participants need to provide their own lunch. For more information, visit the library online: https://alplonline.org/virtual-events-calendar/.