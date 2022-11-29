Man injured after vehicle, combine collide Published 5:17 am Tuesday, November 29, 2022

An Albert Lea man was injured Monday night when a vehicle and combine collided on U.S. Highway 65 in Freeborn County.

The Minnesota State Patrol report stated the crash occurred at 5:24 p.m. near Highway 65’s intersection with Trail Road 517 near Glenville.

John Gayhard Bolinger, 72, of Albert Lea was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea with injuries deemed not life-threatening, according to the report.

Bolinger was driving a 2015 Chevy Colorado, while the 2009 Case combine was driven by Aaron Ellis Nasinec, 24, of Wells.

The report stated both Bolinger and Nasinec were northbound on Highway 65 when the contact occurred.

Both men were wearing seat belts, and the report states alcohol was involved for Bolinger.

Assisting at the scene were the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Glenville Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance.